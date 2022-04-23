Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

PARIS (AP) — At 34, Lionel Messi has reinvented himself. He’s no longer the prolific speedy winger of his Barcelona glory days. The Argentina star has lost a bit of pace but compensates with his vision and technique to still have an impact on the game. Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain clinch a record-tying 10th French league title on Saturday by opening the scoring in a 1-1 draw with Lens. This was Messi’s first trophy since leaving Spain last summer.