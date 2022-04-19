Santa Barbara Police officer hit by drunk driver on Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An on-duty Santa Barbara Police officer was rear-ended and sideswiped by a drunk driver on Friday, April 15, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, the officer was sitting in their marked patrol car while completing a previous call for service report in the 200 block of West Alamar Avenue, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

The officer's car was parked along the curb when it was rear-ended on the driver's side by another car that was traveling south, Ragsdale said, adding that it was later determined that the driver who crashed into the police car was under the influence.

The car was moderately damaged, and the officer was injured and unable to get out of the car due to the damage, according to Ragsdale.

The driver, identified as a 40-year-old Santa Barbara man, was uninjured and booked into the Santa County Main Jail where is held on an$100,000 bail.