Shell Shocked: Rising egg prices affecting bakeries in Santa Maria ahead of Easter

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Inflation has caused price increases in grocery stores.

Egg prices are also skyrocketing.

This is not just due to inflation, but also because of the recent bird flu outbreak across the nation.

Bakeries in Santa Maria are being directly impacted by the rising egg prices.

And it's happening just before Easter and Passover.

Jovi's Delights says they are raising prices of their pastries as a result of the higher egg prices.

Managers say they use thousands of eggs in a month.

But business is still thriving as customers stock up with cakes and cookies for their Easter celebration.

Egg prices increased by more than 50 percent since the first outbreak this year according to the United States Department of Agriculture.