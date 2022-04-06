Structure fire in Nipomo destroys building

NIPOMO, Calif. -- A structure fire in Nipomo destroyed a building Wednesday morning.

The CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Fire Department was called out to the scene at 8:24 a.m.

The building was located in the agricultural fields, on the 1200 block of Borega Lane, in between Highway 101 and Orchard Road.

A person at the scene described the building as a machine shop, which contained heavy equipment, such as grinders.

No cause of the fire has been announced, but extremely high winds were persistent in the Nipomo area throughout the morning.

It is not known if the high winds might have contributed to the start of the fire.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.