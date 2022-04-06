Nevada official: Missing Indiana couple found after man dies

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A sheriff’s official says an Indiana couple missing for about a week has been found in a remote mountain area of southern Nevada, but the husband was dead and the wife was taken to a hospital. Mineral County Undersheriff Bill Ferguson said 72-year-old Ronnie Barker and 69-year-old Beverly Barker were found with their car late Tuesday afternoon after being stuck about a week in the Silver Peak area of Esmeralda County. Ferguson said search and rescue personnel from Mineral County, one of several counties involved in the search, located the couple, and a military helicopter airlifted the woman to a Reno hospital. The couple had been traveling from Oregon to Arizona.