Santa Barbara summer camps return to normal operations this summer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – After two years of limited summer camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department summer camps will return to normal operations in 2022.

"The Department was so fortunate to be in a position to offer safe and healthy camp programs that served over 2,900 children and their families during the pandemic," said Rich Hanna, Recreation Manager.

"We are thrilled to emerge from the pandemic and return to offering a full suite of full- and half-day camp programs for our community."

This year's camp line-up is available online at sbparksandrec.org, and include community favorites like nature camp, junior guards, beach volleyball, and ceramics.

The camps include full and part-day programs, as well as counselor-in-training positions, according to the city.

The Recreation Division is also hiring summer camp positions, and job postings are listed on the city's Human Resources website.

Click here for more information on the city's summer camp programs, as well as to learn how to sign up.