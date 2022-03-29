New steakhouse owner in Solvang launches late-night hours and more

SOLVANG, Calif. - Farmer and chef Nathan Peitso of Los Angeles-rooted restaurant brand, Farmhouse, is now the owner and chef at Solvang's Sear Steakhouse.

The Santa Barbara County wine country steakhouse, which initially opened in March 2021 under previous ownership, is located in the heart of the Danish-settled village along California's Central Coast.

Peitso's plans for the restaurant include a rebrand and name change to "Crawford's Steakhouse," in the coming months in honor of his family name.

Sear's local farm relationships will continue to play a major role in the kitchen, as Peitso sources from Santa Ynez Valley farms in addition to his family's Southern California-based Kenter Canyon Farms.

As a second-generation, Californian farmer – and now, a Santa Ynez Valley resident – Peitso intends to keep menu pricing accessible, relying on his close network of fellow farmers, fisherman, and ranchers.

Peitso's immediate plan is the launch of “After Hours at Sear Steakhouse,” a late-night, weekend

bar program running 10:00 PM-1:30 AM.