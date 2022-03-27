At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple’s feel-good ‘CODA’ triumphs

Skip to Content
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time. The feel-good moment came after one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. A tearful Smith returned to the stage later in the show to collect the best actor Oscar, his first. Smith’s acceptance speech vacillated between defense and apology. 

