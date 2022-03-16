Lompoc Valley Medical Center staff reflect on two years of COVID pandemic

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Valley Medical Center staff members look back at their experiences they had from the COVID-19 pandemic two years later.

"COVID impacted us in many ways," said Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch. "From implementing creative strategies to protect our staff while caring for patients, to placing limitations on visitation, to new ways of staffing for surges - and these will have an ongoing effect on hospital operations."

Dr, Buch said one of the biggest challenges for the team was combating staff burnout.

"This continues to be an issue. We have focused on ensuring that our staff have adequate work-life balance, in addition to a support system that provides for their emotional wellbeing," said Dr. Buch.

At this time, doctors and nurses have have seen a dramatic reduction in the number of COVID cases coming to the facility. That includes the hospital, emergency room and urgent care.

Currently, there is one COVID patient in the hospital, with none in the ICU.