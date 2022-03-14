Wrong-way driver in Los Alamos taken into custody for DUI

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – A wrong-way driver was arrested for a DUI charge early Saturday morning after traveling north in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP received a call just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, and officers on the way to the scene first saw the vehicle just north of Solomon Road, according to Officer Maria Barriga.

The car managed to turn around and began to travel south in the southbound lanes, Barriga said.

Officers were able to catch up to the car that had stopped on the right shoulder of the highway south of Alisos Canyon Road, and the driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence.