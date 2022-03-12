Skip to Content
Published 7:35 pm

Davies, Atwell lead Hawaii women to Big West title 59-48

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Davies and Amy Atwell combined to score 27 points, 21 in the second half when Hawaii used 14-0 and 8-0 runs to defeat UC Irvine 59-48 in the championship game of the Big West Conference tournament, earning the Rainbow Wahine their third NCAA Tournament berth. Hawaii was down 29-24 before the first run, which featured five points each from Davies and Atwell.  The Anteaters were within 41-36 entering the fourth quarter when Atwell, the conference player of the year and tournament MVP, scored five points in the 8-0 run. Davis finished with 14 points and Atwell had 13. Kayla Williams and Jayde Cadee both had 11 points for Irvine.

