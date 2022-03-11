Two-week long planned burning in San Luis Obispo County to begin on Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Approximately 100 brush piles will be burned in San Luis Obispo County over the course of two weeks, beginning Monday.

The burns will occur in Motaña de Oro State Park in the eucalyptus forest along Pecho Valley Road and in Hearst San Simeon State Park in the Monterey pine forest near the northern intersection of Highway 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive, said Morro Bay Fire Chief Dan McCrain.

The burns will begin Monday, March 14 and last through March 25, but actual burn days and locations will be determined by weather and permit conditions, he added.

Glowing piles from the burns may be visible at night.

The planned burns are in attempts to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with diseased trees and high fuel density.