Suspect arrested after body found in concrete in Hawaii tub

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A 23-year-old man is under arrest after a body encased in concrete was discovered in a Hawaii home’s bathtub. U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police found Juan Tejedor Baron hiding in a Greyhound bus crawl space in Anaheim, California. The bus was going to Mexico. A 34-year-old man arrested in Inglewood, California was later released. Police say the men had been living at a 73-year-old man’s Honolulu home in an exclusive, gated community. Authorities say they questioned the men at the home after the owner was reported missing and neighbors complained about a stench. Police later chipped away at the concrete and found the decomposing body of a man.