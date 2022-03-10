$4.5M approved for family of man killed by California deputy

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California county has agreed to pay $4.5 million to the family of a mentally ill homeless man who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy in a 30-second confrontation. The Bay Area News Group reported the lawsuit settlement with on Thursday. It involves the March 2021 shooting of Tyrell Wilson in Danville by sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hall. Last year, Contra Costa County agreed to pay $4.9 million to settle another lawsuit over Hall’s killing of another mentally ill man. Hall was convicted of assault with a firearm and sentenced this month to six years in prison for shooting the unarmed man.