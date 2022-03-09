Jessica Berman appointed new NWSL commissioner

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The deputy commissioner for the National Lacrosse League has been named the new commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League. Jessica Berman replaces Lisa Baird, who resigned last October after one of the league’s most prominent coaches faced allegations of sexual harassment and coercion. Berman’s four-year term begins on April 20. She will lead a league that has achieved more stability after a turbulent year. The league reached a new collective bargaining agreement the NWSL Players Association in January. The NWSL will also welcome two California-based expansion teams this season, Angel City FC and the San Diego Wave.