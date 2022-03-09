Border patrol agent convicted of using excessive force

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent who threw a driver to the ground at a crossing from Mexico into Southern California has been convicted of using unreasonable force and lying on his report. The U.S. attorney’s office says Marcos Valenzuela was convicted Wednesday for a 2019 incident at the Calexico West Port of Entry. Prosecutors say Valenzuela pulled a driver from his car, shoved him, wrapped an arm around his chest and neck, threw him to the ground and landed on top of him. They also say Valenzuela filed a false report claiming the man was aggressive and resisted arrest.