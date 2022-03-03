United Way Santa Barbara is offering free income tax help to those in need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -- Tax season is upon us and low-to-moderate income Santa Barbara County residents are invited to take advantage of putting more money back in their pocket with the help of United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).

From Feb. 2nd to April 18th, volunteers at VITA sites throughout the community will provide free tax filing services to local residents making $67,000 or less annually. IRS-certified volunteers will provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

Last year, UWSBC filed 1,362 tax returns and gave back over $2,065,586 in federal refunds to local community members.

UWSBC is supported by partners at the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Immigrant Hope, AARP, and Eastside Library.

The organization works closely with these groups to provide participating sites and services to residents throughout the county.

This year, for the safety of clients and volunteers, there will be three different sites where clients can drop off tax information and volunteers will prepare and file returns remotely.

Once complete, clients will be alerted when their tax return is available for pick up.

DROP OFF/PICK UP SITES:

Clients must wear masks at ALL sites.

Eastside Library (February 2 – April 18)

DROP OFF/PICK UP TIMES

Tuesdays & Wednesdays 4-7pm

1102 E. Montecito St.

Immigrant Hope

DROP OFF/PICK UP TIMES

Mondays & Thursdays 12:30pm-4:00pm

935 San Andres Street

Goleta Valley Community Center (February 18 – April 18)

DROP OFF/PICK UP TIMES

Fridays 12pm – 3:30pm

5679 Hollister Ave.

(AARP TAX AID)

United Way of Santa Barbara County (February 16 – April 18)

DROP OFF/PICK UP TIMES

Wednesdays 12pm-4pm: AARP TAX AID

Saturdays 9am -1pm: VITA

320 E. Gutierrez St.

What to bring:

Copy of prior year federal and state tax returns for years to be done: (2019 for 2020, 2020 for 2021)

Copy of photo ID and spouse’s if filing jointly (driver’s license of passport)

Copy of social security cards or Individual Taxpayer ID Numbers (ITIN) for each family member

For married filing jointly, both spouses must be present to review tax return and sign return

For all jobs W-2’s, 1099’s, 1098’s for all years tax returns to be done

IRS letter 6419 “Advanced Child Tax Credits”, if received during the later part of 2021

IRS letter 6475 “Third Economic Impact Payment” and other payments received from IRS (2020 & 2021) and California Franchise Tax Board 2021

Copy of voided check if direct deposit or refund requested

Bank routing and account numbers (if using direct deposit)

All forms for 1095 Health Insurance statements

Dates and times are subject to change, for the most up to date information click here