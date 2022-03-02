Mission Hope Cancer Center sees more patients coming in for health screenings

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Doctors at Mission Hope Cancer Center are seeing more patients coming in for health screenings.

Throughout the pandemic local gastroenterologists say people were neglecting their healthcare.

As a result, they saw more colon cancer patients came with severe conditions.



Doctors saw a two percent increase of colon cancer in women, especially between the ages of 45 and 49.



This year, doctors say they are glad to see patients returning to get screened.



Doctors want to encourage everyone to see your primary care doctor, and starting around age 45, ask about colon cancer screening.