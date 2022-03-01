Y Read: Oakley Elementary School partners with Santa Maria Valley YMCA to help below grade level readers

Skip to Content
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local elementary school is partnering with a nonprofit gym in Santa Maria to help kids in education.

The program is called Y Readers.

Its focus is to help students at Oakley Elementary School who are below grade level readers. 

Each of the 1st grade teachers and 2nd grade teachers have hand picked 4 students from their class that need extra support in reading. 

There are currently a total of 15 students in the program.

The program runs from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Oakley Elementary in Santa Maria.

