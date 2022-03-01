Y Read: Oakley Elementary School partners with Santa Maria Valley YMCA to help below grade level readers
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local elementary school is partnering with a nonprofit gym in Santa Maria to help kids in education.
The program is called Y Readers.
Its focus is to help students at Oakley Elementary School who are below grade level readers.
Each of the 1st grade teachers and 2nd grade teachers have hand picked 4 students from their class that need extra support in reading.
There are currently a total of 15 students in the program.
The program runs from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Oakley Elementary in Santa Maria.
