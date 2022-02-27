Troy Kotsur makes history at Screen Actors Guild Awards

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

Troy Kotsur has made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, becoming the only deaf actor to ever win an individual acting award from Hollywood’s actors guild. Sunday’s show kicked off with a “Hamilton” reunion and will feature a lifetime achievement award for Helen Mirren. It’s quite possibly a preview of the upcoming Academy Awards. Ariana DeBose won best supporting film actress, a category where she’s been a clear awards season frontrunner. In the television categories, Ted Lasso won male comedy actor and Jean Smart won female comedy actor for “Hacks.” The SAG Awards, taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, are airing on both TNT and TBS.