Jokic’s triple-double leads Nuggets over Kings, 115-110

By MICHAEL KELLY

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Monte Morris hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 115-110. It was Jokic’s 16th triple-double of the season and the 73rd of his career. His rebound with 19 seconds left finished the triple-double and gave Denver its second win over the Kings in three nights. He spent most of the night battling Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 10 assists and Harrison Barnes scored 24 for Sacramento, which has lost four in a row.