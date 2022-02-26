75-1 shot Un Ojo scores upset win in $1 million Rebel Stakes

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Un Ojo scored an upset half-length victory at 75-1 odds in the $1 million Rebel Stakes for 3-year-olds at Oaklawn. Ridden by Ramon Vazquez, Un Ojo ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.69 and paid $152.80, $41.80 and $18.60. A tree branch fell on the colt in a paddock as a yearling and damaged one of his eyes, leading to his name, which in Spanish means an eye. Newgrange finished sixth as the 3-5 favorite for embattled trainer Bob Baffert. He was seeking his ninth win in the Rebel. Ethereal Road finished second for 86-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas.