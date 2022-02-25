The Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce celebrates the resilience of regional businesses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -- The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, announced the winners of the Regional Business Awards.

Annual Meeting & Regional Business Awards Luncheon took place at the Hilton Beachfront Resort in the rotunda.



“We are excited for this annual event as it will be the first time we are hosting this since the merger of our organization over a year and a half ago,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “From Goleta to Carpinteria, we are looking forward to honoring the

phenomenal businesses who create our thriving business economy and uplift our quality of life.”

The Regional Business Awards Winners are:

Large Business of the Year – Cox Communications

Small Business of the Year – Hilltop Flowers Inc.

Entrepreneur of the Year – Chris Chiarappa, Santa Barbara Restaurant Collective

Non-Profit of the Year – Better Together Fund

Milestone Business Award – E. J. Harrison & Sons

Hospitality Award – Visit Santa Barbara

Community Business of the Year – Mariposa at Ellwood Shores

Special Recognition – Local Community Banks (American Riviera Bank, Community West Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Pacific Premier Bank)

Ambassador of the Year – Angela Miller-Bevan

Chairman’s Award – Tom Patton

This event was originally scheduled for February 4th but due to the recent surge in Covid cases, the date was changed to be able to safely gather for one of the Chamber’s first in-person events of the year.