Jokic, Barton help Nuggets to 128-110 win over Kings

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Will Barton inched closer to the franchise record for 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 128-110. Jokic did the majority of his scoring in the first half and came up big late to help the Nuggets win their fourth straight. Jokic had eight points in the fourth quarter and fed Monte Morris for a layup that extended Denver’s lead to 116-100. He later hit two free throws to make it 126-104. Barton scored a season-high 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting. Barton made three 3-pointers and needs five more to pass J.R. Smith for most in franchise history. Smith, who played five seasons in Denver, made 768.