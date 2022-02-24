Holmgren leads balanced effort, No. 1 Gonzaga tops USF 89-73

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chet Holmgren had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 1 Gonzaga picked up its defensive pressure in the second half to hold off San Francisco and extend its winning streak to 17 with an 89-73 win. Drew Timme just missed a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Julian Strawther added 15 points for the 24-2 Zags. Khalil Shabazz scored 17 points for San Franciso during their final home game on the Hilltop.