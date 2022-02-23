Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The husband of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” says it’s “absurd” that Alex Baldwin believes he’s not to blame. Matt Hutchins, husband of Halyna Hutchins, made the remarks in an interview with the “Today” show that airs in full Thursday. Matt Hutchins says he was “so angry” when he heard Baldwin tell ABC News in December that he was not to blame for the shooting. Baldwin said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction as a scene was being set up on the New Mexico set, and it went off without him pulling the trigger.