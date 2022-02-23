Raising Cane’s to open at Enos Ranch West with more businesses underway

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - City developers say construction of the newest shopping center in Santa Maria is going smoothly.

The Enos Ranch West development has several new businesses under construction.

Construction of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is nearly complete.

The new restaurant is set to open in March.

Other businesses currently under construction include Chipotle, Juice It Up!, Dutch Bros Coffee, Boot Barn and Guitar Center.

Later this year, city leaders say the shopping center could see a Crumbl Cookies and Firehouse Subs.