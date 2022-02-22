Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court

By ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition on anonymity. The White House on Tuesday reiterated that Biden remains on track to make a final selection by Monday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden has not made a decision on whom to nominate. But he is known to have interviewed judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, J. Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger. It was not clear whether additional candidates have been interviewed by the president.