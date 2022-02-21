Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 8:18 am

US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March

KEYT

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman says she’s open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank’s next meeting in March. Bowman’s comments Monday came after several officials on Friday pushed back against the idea of a half-point increase in the Fed’s benchmark short-term interest rate. The Fed is almost certain to start lifting interest rates at its March 15-16 meeting, with most officials who have expressed views supporting a quarter-point increase. It’s looking to raise rates as inflation has surged by the fastest pace in four decades.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content