Osimhen scores late for Napoli in 1-1 draw at Cagliari

ROME (AP) — Substitute Victor Osimhen has headed in a late equalizer and Napoli drawn at Cagliari 1-1 to move within two points of the Serie A lead. Cagliari dominated for long periods before Osimhen redirected a long cross from Mario Rui in the 87th minute. Gaston Pereiro put Cagliari ahead near the hour mark with a long, bouncing shot, after which the Sardinian club had numerous chances to add to its lead. Napoli moved level with second-placed Inter Milan. They are two points behind leader AC Milan.