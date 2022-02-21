Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Medina Spirit has been stripped of the victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun has been declared the winner in a ruling by state racing stewards. The since-deceased Medina Spirit tested positive after the race last May for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day. Medina Spirit finished half a length ahead of Mandaloun in the race, giving trainer Bob Baffert what was then his seventh Kentucky Derby title. Baffert was subsequently banned for two years by Churchill Downs following the positive test. Monday’s decision by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission makes Medina Sprit the second horse in the 146-year history of the race to be disqualified for a banned substance.