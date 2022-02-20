SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -- The Santa Barbara Symphony presents “Beethoven in Bloom”.

This first-of-its-kind concert is presented in partnership with Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and will spotlight a piece by EMMYⓇ Award-winning composer Jeff Beal, written in response to the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides.

The concert aims to honors the theme of renewal and rebirth in nature and community, and commemorates the Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudflows.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s principal harpist Michelle Temple will shine on stage playing renowned composer Jennifer Higdon’s Grammy-award winning Harp Concerto, while Beethoven’s “Pastorale” rounds out this nature-themed performance.

“It is an honor to present such a dynamic program featuring two amazingly talented American contemporary composers,” shared Nir Kabaretti, Music and Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Tickets for “Beethoven in Bloom” are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

The Symphony has also partnered with One805 to invite local first responders to attend the concert free of charge.

The concert starts at 3:00 pm at the Granada Theatre.

For more information click here.