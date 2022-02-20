Skip to Content
Jordan, Magic honored with 75th team at All-Star halftime

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA celebrated its diamond anniversary with a sparkling tribute to honor 75 years on the hardwood floor. During halftime of Sunday’s All-Star Game, 45 members of the 75th Anniversary Team — including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — stood side by side on a circular stage in the middle of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It was a chance to take a bow for the game’s biggest names, players who cut a path down the lane for today’s players. Each of them wearing blue blazers with a 75th logo, the best of the NBA’s best were introduced to huge ovations, with the loudest cheers going to Jordan, the last player to walk onto the raised podium.

