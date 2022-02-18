Ventura County Public Health reports 372 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths since Wednesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Public Health officials reported 372 COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths since Wednesday.

The people who died were between the ages of 50 and 96, according to the Public Health Department.

There were 88 county residents hospitalized by the virus on Friday, including 20 in intensive-care units.

Nearly 76% of all eligible Ventura County residents were considered fully vaccinated as of Friday, according to the Public Health Department.