Santa Barbara community invited to celebrate Bohnett Park renovation project completion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -- The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department invites community members to join Mayor Randy Rowse and the Santa Barbara City Council for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Bohnett Park Renovation and Storm Water Treatment Project.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, February 17, at 2:30 p.m. at Bohnett Park, located at 1251 San Pascual Street.

The project includes both much needed recreation enhancements as well as water quality improvements.

Amongst the recreation enhancements, the park got new accessible paths and walkways that comply with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, new site furnishings including picnic tables, BBQ grills, trash, recycling, and coal receptacles, renovated restroom, and new streetscape fencing.

The grass, or turf, on the sports field is still off-limits, because new grass needs time to take root and grow strong. The turf will be ready for sports later this summer.

To improve water quality in Old Mission Creek, a subsurface storm water treatment system was installed under the park turf. This system consists of underground gravel-filled chambers that will capture, treat, and infiltrate storm water from two existing storm drains that previously ran underneath Bohnett Park and flowed into Old Mission Creek untreated.

“We are delighted to reopen Bohnett Park, renovating the park and improving water quality in Old Mission Creek are high priorities for the City. As the only open space for Westside residents, it brings joy to the many families in the neighborhood,” said Jill Zachary, Parks and Recreation Director.

Funding for the park improvement project was provided by the Community Development Block Grant Program, La Cumbre Foundation, and the City of Santa Barbara. The storm water improvement project was funded by hotel visitors through Measure B. The total project construction cost was approximately $1.9 million.