San Diego sailor killed at Pearl Harbor finally identified

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has been identified after 80 years thanks to advances in DNA and forensic analysis. The Department of Defense says the remains of Navy StoreKeeper 1st Class Harry E. Walker were identified last spring. The Union-Tribune reports that Walker, a San Diego native, will be buried next month. The 36-year-old was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when he died in the Dec. 7, 1941 aerial attack on the U.S. naval base in Hawaii. More than 400 of the battleship’s crew were killed.