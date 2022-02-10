San Luis Obispo County reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 695 cases since Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Thursday reported the COVID-19-related deaths of 10 county residents, as well as 695 additional cases since Tuesday.

The people who died were in the age ranges of their 40s through 90s, according to the Public Health Department.

As of Thursday, the county's 14-day average of new cases was 292, down from 389 on Tuesday, according to the department.

There were 29 patients hospitalized for the virus on Thursday, including seven in intensive-care units.

The department said that it normally posts COVID-19 data updates on Friday, but decided to post this week's one day early as most county offices will be closed Friday in observance of Abraham Lincoln's birthday.