San Jose schools to pay $2M over teacher sex assault lawsuit

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Unified School District will pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit by a woman who was molested by her Spanish teacher in the classroom when she was 17. The settlement was announced Thursday by the woman’s attorney. The teacher, Ricardo Chavarria, was arrested in 2019 and convicted of sexually assaulting a minor. The suit said that officials at Pioneer High School failed to properly supervise the teacher and ignored warning signs that could have prevented the abuse.