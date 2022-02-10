Paso Robles police search for bank robbery suspect

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The Paso Robles Police Department said it is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery that took place around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The department said that the US Bank located at 189 Niblick Rd. called 911 after a robbery.

The Bank employees said that a white male adult, wearing a black sweatshirt and a black face mask, handed one of the tellers a note demanding money.

The employee complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and then the suspect fled out of the bank and ran west toward the Salinas Riverbed area.

According to employees, there was no threat of a possible weapon, and the department said that a weapon was not brandished by the suspect during the incident.

Responding officers said they quickly set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect, and the K9 Unit was deployed to track the suspect's path.

According to the department, the K9's track and witness statements showed that the suspect may have fled via a drainage culvert and entered a waiting vehicle in the 200 block of Oak Hill Rd.

The investigation is still underway, and the Detective Unit said evidence near the scene of theft will be analyzed to develop potential suspect information.

The department received a photo of the suspect entering the US Bank at 189 Niblick Rd to commit the robbery.

Paso Robles Police Department

The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding this robbery to call the department immediately at 805-237-6464.