Oscars 2022: Sebastián Yatra calls ‘Encanto’ a gift from God

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastián Yatra calls his experience with Disney’s “Encanto” a “gift from God.” The Colombian singer-songwriter performs Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Oscar-nominated song “Dos Oruguitas” from the animated film. In an interview with The Associated Press, Yatra recalls how he was contacted to participate in the project and highlights the importance and rarity that the song has remained in Spanish in all the versions of the movie dubbed into other languages. “Dos Oruguitas” will compete for the Oscar with “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” and “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.” The Oscars will be handed out March 27.