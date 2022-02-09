Saga of San Francisco’s school board heads to the ballot box

By JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

A seemingly endless amount of drama, name-calling, lawsuits and outrage from parents has made the saga of San Francisco’s school board a riveting pandemic sideshow. Next week, it will play out at the ballot box. A special election on Tuesday will decide the fate of three school board members, all Democrats, in a vote that has divided the famously liberal city. It has also motivated many Chinese residents to vote for the first time, driven by certain school board decisions and a series of anti-Asian tweets. The recall was born out of parent frustration at lengthy classroom closures and infighting.