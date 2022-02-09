Police: LA man arrested in rapes lured victims through app

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a Los Angeles man who posed as a woman on a dating app so he could lure men to a location and rape them. Police say Aadrian Evelyn was arrested Tuesday in connection with three assaults that took place in recent months. Police say he posed as a woman, using photos and texts on a dating app to convince the victims to meet up for sexual encounters. Once they arrived, police say Evelyn claimed to be a friend of the woman, drugged the men unconscious and raped them. Investigators say there may be more victims.