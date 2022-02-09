Skip to Content
Love and logins: Who gets custody of passwords in a breakup?

By LEANNE ITALIE
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — When love goes wrong, exactly what is today’s etiquette on maintaining joint access to streaming and other online services? Harold Li of the encryption service ExpressVPN says nearly 8 in 10 Americans who are in a relationship share passwords across nearly every digital platform. That ranges from social media to email and cell phone to mobile wallets. He called sharing passwords in the digital era a sign of trust and affection akin to the gift of a letterman jacket or an exchange of school locker combinations. But the romantic gesture can pose serious risks to personal privacy when even the closest relationship ends.

