Iditarod loses support of hotel that was race headquarters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The hotel that has served for nearly three decades as the Anchorage-based headquarters for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will end its association with the competition next year. Hotel and race officials tell the Anchorage Daily News the Lakefront Anchorage Hotel will still act as race headquarters for this year’s race. Its owners, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, announced the change Wednesday. That was a day before the race’s biggest critic, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, was expected to protest at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel Chicago to denounce the company’s support of the Iditarod. The manager of the Anchorage hotel blamed the decision on the economic toll of the pandemic.