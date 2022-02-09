Camp Pendleton Marine charged with cyberstalking women

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County has been charged with cyberstalking women and threatening to post explicit online photos or videos of them unless they sent him nude pictures. The U.S. attorney’s office says 25-year-old Johao Chavarri of Oceanside, was arrested Tuesday. A criminal complaint alleges that from 2019 through last year, Chavarri used online accounts to harass and threaten women from his former hometown of Torrance. Prosecutors say when they refused his demands, he would threaten to post explicit pictures of them online or send them to the victims’ friends, families and employers. Prosecutors say some women were harassed for more than a year.