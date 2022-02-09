Santa Maria flower shops see early Valentine’s Day shopping

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local florists in Santa Maria say shoppers are ordering flowers for Valentine's Day early this year.

While they're used to rush orders about three days before Valentine's Day, florists at Flower Carriage have already been getting orders during the past week and a half.

And they're getting busier by the day.

According to Wallethub, 58 percent of Americans say romantic gestures are more important to them now than they were pre-pandemic.

Florist Susana Cardel of Flower Carriage says another reason why her flower shop is getting so busy is couples getting married are also placing flower orders.

Cardel says most of them held off on getting married for the last two years.

Now, they want to get married right away.

So flower orders are coming in for both Valentine's Day and couples about to get married.