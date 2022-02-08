Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show ‘dream come true’

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact. Snoop Dogg spoke from his studio compound in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The iconic rapper calls performing at the Super Bowl in his home state a “dream come true.” He said he’s looking forward to sharing the stage with music legends who he calls close friends.