‘2001,’ ‘Blade Runner’ effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull dies

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Douglas Trumbull, a visual effects master who showed movie audiences indelible images of the future and of space in films like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Blade Runner,” has died. He was 79. His wife Julia Trumbull says he died Monday of complications from mesothelioma. Trumbull got three Academy Award nominations for visual effects and a special scientific and engineering award for his work helping to design the CP-65 Showscan Camera System. In 2012, he received a special technical Oscar for his contributions to the industry.