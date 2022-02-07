Ventura County reports nearly 1,400 COVID-19 cases, one death since Friday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Ventura County Public Health Department reported 1,377 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since Friday.

The person who died was 62 years old, according to the department.

As of Monday, 75% of all eligible Ventura County residents were considered fully vaccinated against the virus, and just over 82% of all residents over the age of five have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are over 20 no-cost county and state PCR testing sites in Ventura County. All county testing sites will be closed on Feb. 20 due to "a decrease in demand for testing," according to the department.

Walk-ups are accepted, but people can make an appointment in advance for a county site by clicking here.

People can make an appointment at a state site by clicking here, or calling 888-634-1123.