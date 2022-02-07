Good Samaritan Shelter serves at full capacity during COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Good Samaritan in Santa Maria continues to remain in full force during COVID-19.

The nonprofit organization is working to help those in need throughout the central coast.

The facility is currently operating at full capacity while following the CDC guidelines.

As the pandemic continues, executive director Sylvia Barnard says they have expanded its services.

The organization has opened a stabilization center to help those struggling with drugs and alcohol.

In recent weeks, the shelter experienced several COVID-19 cases.

But managers say they are continuing to keep their clients safe with the help of partnerships to local agencies.

In addition to providing shelter, Good Samaritan officers affordable housing, clean & sober living, and outreach and education within the local community.